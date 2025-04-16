Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Down 73.0% in March

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBINN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. 2,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,471. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

