Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, a growth of 142.0% from the March 15th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on MGRM. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Monogram Orthopaedics from $4.00 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Capital set a $5.40 price objective on Monogram Orthopaedics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance
Shares of MGRM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. 40,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $92.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.77. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.21.
Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monogram Orthopaedics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Monogram Orthopaedics
Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.
Featured Articles
