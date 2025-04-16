Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 904517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Several research firms have commented on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 51,977.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

