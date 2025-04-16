Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SOAGY traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. 7,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,836. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.1526 dividend. This is a positive change from Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.