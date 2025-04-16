Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SOAGY traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. 7,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,836. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.1526 dividend. This is a positive change from Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

