Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mineral Resources Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of MALRY stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 5,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $53.35.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

