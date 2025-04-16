Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Mineral Resources Stock Down 8.9 %
Shares of MALRY stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 5,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $53.35.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mineral Resources
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.