Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 1743051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.

