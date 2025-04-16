Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Up 9.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 136,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 66,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

