Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,028. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

