Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%.
Banner Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 391,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07.
Banner Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Banner
Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.
