Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in AppLovin stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

AppLovin Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ APP traded down $15.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.81. 7,288,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,122. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.97.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,675,501.85. This represents a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 62.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $538.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $500.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on APP

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.