Rep. Jefferson Shreve Acquires Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Cboe Global Markets stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.97. 927,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $234.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 56.7% during the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.80.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

