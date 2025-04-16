Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Up 17.8% – Time to Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) rose 17.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 61,031,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 29,539,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Up 17.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The stock has a market cap of £6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,983.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.17.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

