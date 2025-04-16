F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Zacks reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,911,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

