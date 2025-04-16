YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 1204653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in YETI by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

