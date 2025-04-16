VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 150,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 50,902 shares.The stock last traded at $72.70 and had previously closed at $73.72.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $757.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28.

Get VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.1674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF ( NASDAQ:USVM Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.