Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.05. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 602,559 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGAU shares. Desjardins downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.