Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Declines By 48.1%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the March 15th total of 37,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of MSFD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. 65,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,341. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.

Get Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.