Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Declines By 48.1%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFDGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the March 15th total of 37,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MSFD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. 65,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,341. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

