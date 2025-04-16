iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,645,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 606% from the previous session’s volume of 374,818 shares.The stock last traded at $21.53 and had previously closed at $21.48.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

