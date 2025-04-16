New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Short Interest Update

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 stock remained flat at $25.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,880. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%.

