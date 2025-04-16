Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Short Interest Down 93.1% in March

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuvve Trading Down 11.7 %

Nuvve stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,458. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

