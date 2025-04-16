Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Short Interest Down 93.1% in March

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nuvve Trading Down 11.7 %
Nuvve stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,458. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
Nuvve Company Profile
