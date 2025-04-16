Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Short Interest Up 525.0% in March

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

CGBDL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. 4,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,822. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.