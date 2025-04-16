Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Drops By 70.0%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.70.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0539 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,261,000.

