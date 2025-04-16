Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Up 4.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 837,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,155,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu acquired 1,573 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,635.50. This trade represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. This represents a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,548,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,755,000 after purchasing an additional 45,432 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,807,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,948,000 after purchasing an additional 114,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,234,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 107,871 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,986,000 after buying an additional 821,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.