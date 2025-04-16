C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Short Interest Down 83.4% in March

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the March 15th total of 527,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

C3is Stock Performance

Shares of C3is stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. 5,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,625. C3is has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C3is had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

C3is Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in C3is stock. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in C3is Inc. ( NASDAQ:CISS Free Report ) by 364.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the quarter. C3is accounts for 0.1% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Towerview LLC owned about 216.67% of C3is worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

Featured Articles

