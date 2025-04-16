Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,590,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 2,069,590 shares.The stock last traded at $78.19 and had previously closed at $78.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.66.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

