Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 2223648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.65 ($0.25).
Mkango Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £83.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.29.
Mkango Resources Company Profile
Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mkango Resources
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.