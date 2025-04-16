Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 20268096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The firm has a market cap of £68.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Gemfields is a world-leading responsible miner and marketer of coloured gemstones. Gemfields is the operator and 75% owner of both the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia (believed to be the world’s single largest producing emerald mine) and the Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique (one of the most significant recently discovered ruby deposits in the world).

