Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 12000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Inomin Mines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$809,000.00, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.