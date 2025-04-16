Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 581200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Ascendant Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$9.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -92.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. Through focused exploration and aggressive development plans, the Company aims to unlock the inherent potential of the project, maximizing value creation for shareholders.

