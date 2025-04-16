Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) Director Robert F. Hall Purchases 1,500 Shares

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Hall bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

Goodfellow Stock Up 2.2 %

TSE GDL traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$11.50. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The firm has a market cap of C$96.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.86. Goodfellow Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.41 and a 52-week high of C$15.20.

Get Goodfellow alerts:

Goodfellow Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Goodfellow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

Featured Articles

