Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 16th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares in companies that facilitate the buying and selling of goods and services online. These companies typically operate digital platforms, marketplaces, or support technologies that enable electronic transactions, representing a segment of the broader technology and retail sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,196,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,719,459. The company has a market cap of $732.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW traded down $19.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $979.80. 133,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $991.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,071.58. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $874.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66.

