Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 158,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 95,266 shares.The stock last traded at $23.24 and had previously closed at $23.34.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.45.

Get Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,492,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,527,000. Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 94.53% of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.