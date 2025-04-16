Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.78 and last traded at $78.67, with a volume of 246231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after purchasing an additional 990,362 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

