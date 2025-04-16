IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Time to Buy?

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.98 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.12). 119,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 31,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.88 ($0.10).

IXICO Trading Up 9.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.35. The company has a market cap of £7.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About IXICO

IXICO is a fast growing and profitable medical data analytics company, providing data management and advanced analytics to the pharmaceutical clinical trials market. Established in 2004 and listed as a public company in October 2013, IXICO has firmly established itself as a trusted partner to the global pharmaceutical industry developing new therapies for neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease.

Our purpose is to advance medicine and human health by turning data into clinically meaningful information, providing valuable new insights in neuroscience.

