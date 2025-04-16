IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Time to Buy?

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.98 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.12). 119,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 31,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.88 ($0.10).
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.35. The company has a market cap of £7.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.
About IXICO
Our purpose is to advance medicine and human health by turning data into clinically meaningful information, providing valuable new insights in neuroscience.
