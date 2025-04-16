General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $182.65 and last traded at $184.82. 822,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,848,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.61. The firm has a market cap of $195.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $3,400,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

