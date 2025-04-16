Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading 2.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.08 and last traded at $56.05. 6,030,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 11,439,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.02.

Newmont Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,051.46. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

