Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.52. 1,645,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 16,471,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 3.00.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Quantum Computing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing

In related news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $1,696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,051,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,954,650.88. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 104.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 189,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 96,652 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Articles

