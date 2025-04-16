Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,252,200 shares, a growth of 207.8% from the March 15th total of 1,706,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,835.8 days.
Tongcheng Travel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TNGCF remained flat at $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. Tongcheng Travel has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.
