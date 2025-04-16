Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Decreases By 71.6%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the March 15th total of 98,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 689,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tesco Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Tesco has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

