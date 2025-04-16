Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Decreases By 71.6%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the March 15th total of 98,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 689,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tesco Stock Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Tesco has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16.
Tesco Company Profile
