TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the March 15th total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TF1 Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TVFCF remained flat at $6.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. TF1 has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $6.09.
About TF1
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TF1
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for TF1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TF1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.