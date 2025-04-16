TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the March 15th total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TF1 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVFCF remained flat at $6.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. TF1 has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

About TF1

TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, LCI, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, Serie club, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; TF1 production; e-commerce activities; music/events; TF1 business solutions; TF1 films production; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, and movies.

