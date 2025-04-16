AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.78 and last traded at $27.68. 5,603,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 42,677,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

