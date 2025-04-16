Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.33 and last traded at $70.60. 2,321,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,030,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.12.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.