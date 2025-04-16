Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NovoCure (NVCR)

NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/16/2025 – NovoCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2025 – NovoCure had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2025 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/29/2025 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/18/2025 – NovoCure was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/3/2025 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
NovoCure Stock Performance
Shares of NVCR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 394,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.
