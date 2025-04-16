CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0.7% on Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $429.00 to $415.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $386.11 and last traded at $390.13. 1,002,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,997,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.80.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at $781,367,163.36. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,801 shares of company stock worth $44,134,002. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.80 and a 200 day moving average of $356.24. The company has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 737.05, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

