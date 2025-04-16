Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 1.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.07 and last traded at $104.65. 2,556,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 15,931,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.03. The company has a market capitalization of $451.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

