Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Up 107.4% in March

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Capita Price Performance

About Capita

CTAGF stock remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Capita has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Featured Stories

