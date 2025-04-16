Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,500 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the March 15th total of 393,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIC remained flat at $11.29 on Wednesday. 98,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $381.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.67. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is -87.13%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,781.12. The trade was a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,755,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,734,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 214,195 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 825,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 499,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 116,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

