Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.71 and last traded at $32.93. 13,440,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 73,233,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

