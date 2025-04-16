Wise (LON:WISE) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,240 ($16.41) price target on the stock.

Wise Price Performance

LON WISE traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 968 ($12.81). 991,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,119,893. The stock has a market cap of £9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. Wise has a 12 month low of GBX 558 ($7.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,140 ($15.09). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 972.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 927.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Get Wise alerts:

Wise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.