Wise (LON:WISE) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,240 ($16.41) price target on the stock.
Wise Price Performance
LON WISE traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 968 ($12.81). 991,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,119,893. The stock has a market cap of £9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. Wise has a 12 month low of GBX 558 ($7.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,140 ($15.09). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 972.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 927.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
Wise Company Profile
