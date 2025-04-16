Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Sells £3,931.29 in Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Peter Holten Mühlmann sold 1,881 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.77), for a total value of £3,931.29 ($5,202.87).

Trustpilot Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Trustpilot Group stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 209.10 ($2.77). The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,956. Trustpilot Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 178.40 ($2.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 361.50 ($4.78). The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 278.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.56) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

